Serie A clubs better-placed than Crystal Palace in Tiago Gabriel race

Crystal Palace could face an uphill battle to sign Lecce centre-back Tiago Gabriel, with Serie A clubs currently considered better positioned to secure the highly rated defender.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender has developed rapidly since joining Lecce from Estrela Amadora in January 2025, establishing himself as one of the more promising young defenders in Italian football. According to TEAMtalk, his performances have attracted interest from both sides of the Premier League and Serie A, but the Italian contenders currently hold the advantage.

Lecce have Gabriel under contract until 2030, yet are prepared to consider offers in January if a proposal meets their expectations. The Serie A club are understood to be willing to listen to the highest bidder, meaning the race could develop quickly once formal approaches arrive.

Milan, Roma, and Fiorentina hold an important advantage

AC Milan, AS Roma, and Fiorentina have all been confirmed as admirers of Gabriel, with each club assessing his development as they consider defensive reinforcements. The Rossoneri have previously explored the possibility of signing the youngster, while Fiorentina have continued to follow his progress. Their existing knowledge of the player and familiarity with the Italian market could prove valuable if Lecce decide to negotiate a domestic transfer.

Crystal Palace are currently regarded as the most serious Premier League contenders. The Eagles have followed Gabriel closely and see his combination of physical strength, composure and technical ability as a potential fit for their defensive structure. Fulham and Bournemouth have also made enquiries earlier in the year and remain interested, while Everton have been mentioned as a possible suitor without that interest being confirmed by sources.

Lecce are expected to demand around €25-30 million for Gabriel. At 21, the defender represents both an immediate option and a potential long-term investment, which helps explain the level of interest surrounding him.

Palace need to make their interest count

Palace’s interest makes sense, particularly if they are looking for greater physical presence and long-term stability in defence. Gabriel’s age also fits the profile of a player who could develop significantly after arriving in England, particularly amid concerns about Jaydee Canvot’s future due to his links with PSG.

But the Italian competition should not be underestimated. Moving within Serie A would allow Gabriel to remain in an environment he already understands, while clubs such as Milan and Roma can offer a pathway into European competition. For Palace, the answer may simply be decisiveness.

If they genuinely believe Gabriel is the right defender for their project, waiting for the market to develop could allow the Italian clubs to establish a commanding position. The €25-30 million asking price is significant, but not beyond the reach of Premier League clubs. Palace’s challenge will be convincing both Lecce and the player that London represents the best next step.