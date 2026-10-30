Arsenal, Tottenham ramping up efforts to sign Ibrahim Maza

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their efforts to sign 20-year-old Algerian international Ibrahim Maza from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ibrahim Maza is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. Several other high-profile clubs, including Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain, are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen attacker as well, with the Bundesliga club eager to ward off his prospective suitors in the January transfer window.

Who is Ibrahim Maza?

Ibrahim Maza has established himself as one of the best young attackers in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Hertha BSC in July 2025. The 20-year-old was impressive in his debut season, having chipped in with 5 goals and 7 assists in 44 outings across all competitions.

The Algerian international has continued to make an impression this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 11 appearances thus far. Meanwhile, Maza’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Arsenal considered signing the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The North London club’s midfield depth and focus on left-wing reinforcement mean Maza should not be an immediate priority, particularly considering Martin Odegaard’s exceptional form at the onset of the 2026/27 season. However, recent reports have claimed that Eberechi Eze faces an uncertain future at the Emirates due to his inconsistencies.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Maza has been on Tottenham’s wishlist for a long time, and they considered signing him this past summer. The continued interest reflects the North London club’s need for a productive playmaker amid James Maddison’s fitness troubles. Maza can thus be a credible alternative to the Englishman, and his output this season suggests he can be a top-notch addition to the Tottenham attack.

As for Chelsea, Xabi Alonso’s setup rewards attackers who occupy central positions, with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers thriving in the system. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker fits the bill, as he reprises the no. 10 role effectively and has added productivity to his game through improved shooting ability and vision.

The crowded race to sign Maza puts Bayer Leverkusen in a strong negotiating position should he depart. Leverkusen’s hold on Maza extends at least through the January window, with the club prioritising their domestic title push over transfer revenue.