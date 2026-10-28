Barcelona contemplating 2027 move for Pau Torres

Barcelona are considering a move for Pau Torres as they continue their search for a left-footed defender to partner Pau Cubarsi.

As reported by Fichajes, Torres is a target for Barcelona ahead of future windows, with the club considering a move for next year. The Catalan giants are eager to bring in a left-footed centre-back to partner Cubarsi in the backline, with the Aston Villa star among several names on their shortlist.

Torres had a difficult season last time out, which saw him in and out of the team throughout the campaign. However, the Spaniard, who joined Aston Villa in a £35 million deal back in 2023, has roared back into top-level contention and is now a mainstay under Unai Emery this term.

The 29-year-old has started four times in the Premier League this season and appears more likely than not to keep his place moving forward. However, with his deal expiring in 2028, there could be significant interest in Aston Villa’s defender in future windows, with Barcelona among those considering a move in 2027.

Barcelona were reportedly eyeing a summer move but never came forward with an approach during the recent window. Aston Villa also contemplated selling the Spanish defender, although, having lost Ezri Konsa, they may not have wanted to lose more experience from their backline.

Pau Torres among the options for Barcelona

Ahead of future windows, Barcelona are prioritising a new left-footed centre-back for their squad, to provide Cubarsi with the right partner at the back. Torres is viewed as a key target in that regard, with the club likely to approach in the near future.

Whether Aston Villa are ready to part ways ahead of January remains the question, as the Birmingham giants will want to retain their best performers for the second half of the season. The player’s wishes might also play a key role, especially if a chance to return to Spain emerges, particularly with Barcelona being the likely destination.

Torres is not the only left-footed central defensive option, with Barcelona looking at several names, including the in-demand Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin. Moving away from Spanish players, Barcelona are also keen on the in-demand Nico Schlotterbeck as they continue to widen their options in the market.

One more name that has appeared in media reports over recent months is Alessandro Bastoni, with Barcelona reportedly retaining an interest in the Inter Milan star. Overall, director Deco has a lot of work ahead in identifying the right target for their left-footed defensive need, as the long search for Inigo Martinez’s successor continues.