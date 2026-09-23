Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid plot Jon Martin move

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are all keen on acquiring the services of Real Sociedad defensive sensation Jon Martin.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are monitoring Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin, who is considered one of Spain’s most promising young defenders. According to a report by Fussball News, the four European giants are closely following Martin’s progress after his impressive start to the 2026/27 season.

The Spanish youth international has secured a regular place in Sociedad’s defence and has already produced quite a few impressive performances in his six starts across competitions. There are currently no concrete negotiations between the interested clubs and Real Sociedad, but exploratory discussions with Martin’s representatives could take place ahead of the winter transfer window.

Martin’s profile positions him as a target for clubs seeking long-term defensive solutions. The 1.87-metre right-footer is comfortable in possession, capable of playing through pressure and possesses the passing range to break opposition lines from deep.

European giants could battle it out for Martin

Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to appreciate his tactical flexibility and ability to contribute during build-up. Liverpool, similarly, views the defender as a potential long-term addition to their central defensive options.

Liverpool’s interest reflects their planning for the next generation of their backline. Ronald Araujo has arrived on loan from Barcelona as a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, but a permanent deal remains dependent on several factors.

With Virgil van Dijk entering the latter stages of his career, adding younger defensive talent could become increasingly important. Chelsea, meanwhile, continues to pursue young players with significant potential, and Martin’s age, technical qualities and development trajectory align with their recruitment structure’s priorities.

Real Madrid are also keeping a close watch on the Spaniard. Los Blancos have increasingly focused on signing young players with significant potential, while their own defensive situation could create a need for further depth given uncertainty surrounding Antonio Rudiger’s long-term future and Eder Militao’s injury problems.

Arsenal already possess a strong defensive core and strengthened it further with Ezri Konsa during the summer. However, Martin represents a long-term investment rather than an immediate necessity at the Emirates.

Real Sociedad are in a strong position to resist approaches. Martin is under contract at the club until June 2032 and is regarded as an important part of their sporting plans. La Real would only consider negotiations if an offer of around €50 million or more arrives.

The Basque club are also reportedly looking for performance-related bonuses and a sell-on clause as part of any potential agreement. That makes a January departure difficult to envisage, particularly with Sociedad having no intention of actively selling the defender.