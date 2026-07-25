Jon Martin tempted to join Arsenal as approach move

Arsenal have made contact with Real Sociedad over 19-year-old defender Jon Martin, who is tempted by the prospect of joining Mikel Arteta’s project.

However, despite the Gunners’ approach, completing a deal is expected to be far from straightforward.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of Spain’s brightest defensive prospects after progressing through Real Sociedad’s academy. His performances at youth level and his growing involvement with the senior squad have attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, but Arsenal are now believed to have entered the picture.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal have made contact over a potential transfer. The Premier League side’s interest has also had an impact on the player, with Jon Martin said to be tempted by the opportunity to join Mikel Arteta’s project. The prospect of developing under the Arsenal manager and competing in one of Europe’s strongest leagues is viewed as an attractive proposition for the teenager.

Despite that encouragement, any move remains complicated because Real Sociedad are reluctant to lose one of their most promising academy graduates. The Spanish club see Martin as an important part of their long-term plans and are in a strong negotiating position.

Negotiations will prove difficult: Real Sociedad’s reluctance to sell leaves Arsenal facing a steep task. Arsenal may persuade Martin more easily than Real Sociedad, who will not sell without a substantial offer.

Martin could be a future asset

Strengthening the defence has been one of Arsenal’s priorities as Arteta continues to build a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts. While William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães remain the established first-choice partnership, the club are looking to secure young talent who can develop into future regulars.

Martin appears to fit that recruitment model perfectly. Comfortable playing out from the back, composed in possession, and physically strong, he has many of the attributes Arsenal values in central defenders. His age also means there is considerable room for further development, making him an investment for both the present and the future. Arsenal’s recruitment team are believed to have monitored his progress closely before making their initial approach.

For now, the transfer remains in its early stages. Real Sociedad’s reluctance to negotiate remains the primary barrier to any deal.