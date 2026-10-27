Leeds United set to block offers for Tarik Muharemovic in January.

Leeds United are preparing for growing interest in Tarik Muharemovic but have no intention of allowing the defender to leave during the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk believe that Liverpool and several major European clubs are monitoring the 23-year-old, with Inter Milan, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund among those keeping tabs on his development.

Muharemovic only joined Leeds from Sassuolo in July for around £34 million, but he has quickly become an important part of Daniel Farke’s squad. His left-footed distribution, physical strength and willingness to play out from the back have made him an attractive option for clubs assessing their defensive options.

Leeds United’s stance is strengthened by the defender’s contract, which runs until 2031. They therefore have little reason to consider an early sale, particularly after investing heavily to bring him to Elland Road.

Liverpool and Barcelona face a difficult route

Inter’s interest is particularly significant as the Italian champions had already agreed personal terms with Muharemovic last summer, but their negotiations with Sassuolo ultimately broke down. They have continued to monitor him as part of their longer-term planning, especially with Alessandro Bastoni attracting interest elsewhere.

Barcelona have also followed the Bosnia international for some time and are among the clubs with the strongest existing knowledge of his game. With Andreas Christensen facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana must seek a replacement.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation too, although their interest is currently less advanced than that of Inter, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. For January the message from Elland Road is straightforward that Muharemovic is not for sale. Liverpool need a centre-back as Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career, compelling them to seek a replacement from the market.

Leeds have little reason to blink

Leeds would be taking an unnecessary gamble by selling Muharemovic only months after bringing him in. The defender is still adapting to English football, but his profile is precisely the type of asset a club should want to develop rather than cash in on immediately.

The left-footed centre-back gives Farke an important tactical option when building from defence. His ability to carry the ball forward and find progressive passes can help Leeds escape pressure, while his physicality gives them greater security against direct attacks.

There is also a financial argument for waiting and if Muharemovic continues to start regularly and establishes himself as one of Leeds’ leading defenders, his value could rise considerably beyond the £60 million figure currently being discussed.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Inter may have the pedigree to attract him eventually, but Leeds currently hold the strongest card: time. With a contract until 2031 and no financial need to sell, they can afford to wait for the right offer rather than react to January pressure.