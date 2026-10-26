Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid vying for Abdellah Ouazane

Abdellah Ouazane is attracting considerable interest from top-tier teams including Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

According to 4-4-2, Ouazane is the subject of interest from elite clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid ahead of future transfer windows. Ajax are eager to keep him for a long time, although discussions in the background over a contract extension are causing a stir, which could lead to a premature sale.

Ouazane is already regarded as one of the most highly rated talents to emerge from Ajax’s famed academy system, with the Moroccan international already a regular in the first-team squad. He has made 10 Eredivisie appearances this season, primarily as a left winger, although he is also reportedly capable of playing as an attacking midfielder.

The teenager is yet to fully develop his game and is unlikely to settle on a fixed position on the pitch until later in his career, which is one of the reasons major clubs are already showing interest. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are mentioned in the report as suitors, with Real Madrid having previously been keen on signing the teenager back in 2025.

Chelsea and Manchester City have made it a priority to identify the best possible talents from other academies and bring them to their respective clubs. They could continue that approach with Ouazane, while Real Madrid have also focused on developing young talents through their Castilla system.

Ajax facing key decision on Abdellah Ouazane

A move to the Premier League might seem particularly exciting for the 17-year-old Ajax prodigy, especially considering the number of talented players who have left Amsterdam for England over the years. Chelsea and Manchester City would be particularly intriguing destinations for a player eager to develop his game.

Ouzane’s style of play makes him the ideal fit for Xabi Alonso’s system, with central attackers thriving in the setup. As for Manchester City, the rising interest in Rayan Cherki may have compelled them to seek an alternative.

The opportunity to join Real Madrid would also carry significant appeal for any player, let alone Ouazane. The teenager has already had the chance to make a major impact at Ajax, and that opportunity may have arisen following Mika Godts’ departure to PSG in the summer. His performances this season also earned him a debut for Morocco, despite being eligible to represent the Netherlands.

Ajax now face a crucial decision over Ouazane’s future. They had planned to offer him a new contract once he turns 18 on January 15, but the report states that the player’s representatives are demanding wages of between €4 million and €5 million, which could force Ajax to consider a sale, with his current deal running until 2028.