Leeds United step up interest in Nicolo Tresoldi

Leeds United are stepping up their interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of 2027.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the more intriguing young forwards in European football after a prolific campaign last season, when he contributed 32 goals across all competitions. His form has continued into the current season, with a stunning hat-trick against Inter Milan in the Champions League providing the latest evidence of his growing reputation.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that Leeds United are among the clubs monitoring Tresoldi closely, with the striker now high on their list of potential targets.

Leeds identify Tresoldi as a leading transfer target

Leeds United’s interest comes against the backdrop of their reliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English striker remains Farke’s undisputed first-choice centre-forward, but the lack of another established option has become increasingly noticeable, particularly amid Lukas Nmecha’s exit links. Farke wants another striker, either in January or during next summer’s window, and Tresoldi’s profile has made him an attractive candidate.

His Champions League hat-trick against Inter was particularly significant. Performing at that level against one of Europe’s most established sides has inevitably increased the attention surrounding him, with Leeds now continuing to monitor his performances.

However, a January deal appears extremely difficult as Club Brugge have no intention of losing their leading forward midway through the campaign and are expected to resist any approaches during the winter window. That could push Leeds towards a longer-term strategy. If Tresoldi maintains his current trajectory through the remainder of the season, competition for his signature is likely to increase significantly, making early groundwork potentially important for the Whites.

Tresoldi could give Leeds a different attacking dimension

Tresoldi’s appeal to Leeds should extend beyond his goal tally. A striker capable of producing regularly in Europe can attract attention, but the more important question is how his movement would complement Farke’s system.

With Calvert-Lewin currently providing the focal point, Leeds can become heavily dependent on crosses, direct passes and second-ball situations. Tresoldi could offer another route. If he is comfortable dropping into linking positions before accelerating beyond the defensive line, Leeds could alternate between playing into his feet and attacking the space behind defenders.

His movement would also potentially create room for Leeds’ wide players to attack inside. That could make the forward more than simply a finisher; he could become the player who changes how the entire attack operates. The 32-goal return last season is certainly impressive, but one outstanding Champions League performance should not determine a major transfer decision.

Leeds should continue monitoring Tresoldi rather than rushing into an expensive January deal. If he can sustain his output against stronger opposition and demonstrate that his all-round game translates beyond Belgium, he could eventually become exactly the kind of forward Leeds need. For now, however, Club Brugge’s refusal to sell midway through the season makes this a summer story waiting to develop.