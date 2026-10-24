Chelsea only willing to consider loan exit for Estevao amid PSG, Liverpool links

Chelsea might consider a loan exit for Estevao Willian, which may come to benefit PSG in their effort to replace Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG could pursue Chelsea winger Estevao Willian on loan in January, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 19-year-old Brazilian’s development has stalled under Xabi Alonso’s tactical system, which favours wing-backs over out-and-out wingers. Chelsea would only consider a temporary exit rather than an outright sale, with the Blues believing a loan arrangement could revive the winger’s progression while keeping him available for the long term.

Estevao Willian has started twice in the EFL Cup, but has yet to make one Premier League start, with his five substitute appearances totalling just 29 minutes. Alonso’s tactical system favours wing-backs over wingers, while the 19-year-old is not particularly well-versed in playing as a wing-back, which has allowed Pedro Neto to flourish in that role.

Liverpool were reportedly showing an interest in the summer, and clubs may enquire about the Chelsea wonderkid ahead of January, though Chelsea were unwilling to sell at that time, as they view the Brazilian for their long term future at the club. The possible continued interest reflects the need to secure a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

PSG’s attacking needs could lead to Estevao move

Reports have suggested Estevao is not pushing to leave the club, and there is a belief the winger can fight for his place. However, without European competition this season, Alonso has fewer fixture congestion pressures, reducing rotational opportunities for fringe players.

A loan arrangement in the January transfer window until the end of the season could benefit all parties. Estevao’s pace and dribbling ability in the wide role align with the attacking profile PSG seek to replace in Kvaratskhelia, making a loan move to France a potential tactical fit.

The Georgian winger suffered a significant injury in a recent Champions League fixture against Barcelona and will miss the remainder of the season. PSG may feel short in the attacking third and could look to the Brazilian as a potential replacement on a temporary basis.

Liverpool were reportedly considering a move in 2027, but Chelsea’s stance on retaining Estevao for the long term may limit their prospects. Whether PSG act on Estevao’s potential availability on loan remains to be determined, as the two clubs would need to enter formal discussions to structure any deal.