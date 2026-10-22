Manchester City line up €50 million move for Nicolo Tresoldi

Manchester City’s search for the next generation of attacking firepower has reportedly taken them to Belgium, where Nicolo Tresoldi has emerged as a potential long-term solution at centre-forward.

According to Fichajes, City are preparing a €50 million proposal for the 22-year-old Club Brugge striker ahead of next summer. The move is being considered with Erling Haaland’s future increasingly uncertain, while several major European clubs are expected to compete for the Norwegian.

Tresoldi’s remarkable development has made him one of the more interesting young forwards in European football, and City are keen to position themselves early rather than wait for the market to become crowded.

Manchester City identify Tresoldi as Haaland successor

Tresoldi joined Club Brugge from Hannover in July 2025 for around €7m and has a contract running until June 2029. His rapid progress has already transformed his valuation, with Transfermarkt currently placing it at approximately €35m.

Club Brugge have demonstrated their determination to retain him by rejecting a €35m offer from Roma during the summer. The Belgian champions are reportedly seeking between €40m and €60m, meaning City’s proposed €50m could potentially fall within their desired range. The striker’s production has also attracted widespread attention. He scored 16 goals in 27 appearances for Germany Under-21s, while his overall contribution last season reportedly reached 32 goals and assists.

City are not alone. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring him, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked. Club Brugge have no intention of selling in January, meaning any serious move is likely to wait until the summer.

Tresoldi could offer City a different Number nine

Replacing Haaland would be an enormous task, but City should not necessarily look for another Haaland. Tresoldi’s value lies in the different dimensions he could bring to a possession-heavy attack. His willingness to drop into deeper areas and combine with teammates would suit a side that frequently asks its striker to participate in build-up play. At the same time, his movement inside the penalty area gives him the ability to remain a genuine goal threat.

The €50m figure would represent a significant investment, particularly for a player yet to establish himself at the very highest level. But City have the resources to make that calculated gamble, and his contract situation means Brugge can demand a substantial fee.

The bigger challenge would be replacing Haaland’s extraordinary output immediately. Tresoldi should therefore be viewed as a developing successor rather than an expectation to replicate Haaland from day one. If his current trajectory continues, however, €50m could eventually look like a remarkably reasonable price for one of Europe’s emerging strikers.