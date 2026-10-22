Chelsea, Liverpool could offer over €60 million to sign Manu Kone

Chelsea and Liverpool are mulling over submitting over €60 million to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from AS Roma.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Manu Kone, with the Blues still keen on signing the 25-year-old AS Roma mainstay after pursuing his signature in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea proposed a bid worth €60 million to sign Kone in the summer, and a “strong offer” over that sum could arrive from the West London club and Liverpool after the 2026/27 season ends. Per reports, this has left AS Roma concerned, with the Giallorossi reportedly scouting potential replacement options for the Frenchman.

Manu Kone and his steady progress under Gian Piero Gasperini

Manu Kone has enjoyed a resurgence under Gian Piero Gasperini, having required an adjustment period after joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. The 25-year-old accumulated over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, scoring twice and recording three assists.

Kone has also been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, accumulating nearly 500 minutes of game time in eight outings while scoring twice. The French midfielder’s impressive form has boosted his prospects in international football, and his soaring stock has provoked interest from high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manu Kone has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects the need to sign a specialist holding midfielder to reduce the defensive burden on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. With Wataru Endo being injury-prone, he is no longer an asset for the Merseyside club. Kone’s physicality and ball-progression skill set suit the Premier League’s intensity and Andoni Iraola’s high-press system.

As for Chelsea, they have yet to replace Enzo Fernandez since selling him to Manchester City in the summer. Kone is the ideal candidate to fill the Argentine midfielder’s void, as his versatility has come to the fore this season. Gasperini has encouraged him to play more advanced roles, while Zinedine Zidane deployed him as a holding midfielder in the UEFA Nations League ties.

That versatility adds to Kone’s appeal for Chelsea and Liverpool’s needs, and considering that and his age profile, the intention to pay €60 million for a deal next summer is understandable. However, Roma’s reported €100 million valuation presents a hurdle; both clubs will need to strengthen their offers significantly or wait until the summer window to press the issue.