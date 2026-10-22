Chelsea face Bayern Munich battle in Manu Kone chase

Chelsea will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of AS Roma midfield mainstay Manu Kone.

Manu Kone is being chased by both Chelsea and Bayern Munich ahead of the winter transfer window, with the German club pushing to win the race for the AS Roma midfielder.

According to ASRomalive, Bayern have identified Kone as a potential addition to their midfield after deciding against replacing Leon Goretzka during the summer transfer window. Chelsea, who attempted to sign the 25-year-old on deadline day, now face a battle to secure his services.

Kone has established himself as an important figure under Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini, making him a difficult player for the Italian club to part ways with. He is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, although he could return to action in late October or early November.

Chelsea’s interest dates back to the summer window, when they made a late attempt to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge. Having parted ways with Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, the Blues need additional depth in the centre of the park, and strengthening that area is expected to remain a priority.

Although Kone offers a different profile to Fernandez, his athleticism and ability to progress possession could make him a valuable addition to Xabi Alonso’s system. He is an explosive ball-carrier who can drive through midfield, beat opponents under pressure and help his team transition quickly from defence to attack.

Kone recovers possession, competes fiercely in physical duels, and plays across several midfield roles, qualities that enhance defensive balance and tactical flexibility.

Bayern Munich to rival Chelsea

Bayern could offer another compelling destination. The Bundesliga champions opted against bringing in a direct replacement for Goretzka in the summer but are now considering strengthening their midfield options. Kone’s press resistance, passing ability and versatility could make him a suitable fit for their setup.

However, Roma are unlikely to entertain an ordinary offer for one of their key players. The report suggests that the Italian club would demand a fee approaching €90-100 million to consider selling the midfielder.

That valuation represents a significant increase on the €50-60 million range previously associated with Kone, but Roma’s stance reflects his importance to Gasperini’s plans and the growing interest in his services.