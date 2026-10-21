Newcastle United unlikely to sign David Otorbi in January

Highly-rated Spanish winger David Otorbi is increasingly unlikely to leave La Liga club Valencia in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, David Otorbi is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a young winger next year, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Valencia wonderkid.

However, per TEAMtalk, Otorbi’s agent has acknowledged the rising interest in his client, particularly from the Premier League. However, the report has suggested that Valencia will not sanction a mid-season sale, meaning Newcastle United must wait until next summer to land the Spaniard.

Who is David Otorbi?

David Otorbi is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old began his youth career at CF Malvarrosa before joining Valencia in 2019. The teenager subsequently rose through the ranks in the club’s youth division before becoming the youngest-ever debutant for Los Che, aged 16 years, two months and 19 days.

Otorbi is enjoying his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, having already accumulating 331 minutes of game time in eight La Liga appearances while scoring his first goal for the senior side in the game against Racing Santander. Meanwhile, the Spanish winger’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in David Otorbi is understandable. Since the summer, the Magpies have focused on recruiting young prospects who can serve the senior side for an extended period. Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba arrived at St. James’ Park in the summer to replace Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. So, with Jacob Murphy facing an uncertain future at the Tyneside club, Otorbi has emerged as a viable target for the wings.

Despite his age, the 19-year-old already has an imposing physical presence while possessing a blistering break of pace that can trouble most full-backs. However, Otorbi is not the only young winger on Newcastle United’s wishlist, as recent reports have also linked them with Owen Emeka.

However, if the Spanish winger continues to impress, it will not be long before Newcastle United’s interest firms up, though a January deal is improbable. Otorbi’s contract with Valencia has less than two years remaining while having a release clause worth €30 million, per TEAMtalk, presenting an intriguing opportunity for Newcastle and other prospective suitors unless the value rises.