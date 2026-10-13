Newcastle United run rule over David Otorbi in La Liga action

Newcastle United had two coaches in attendance at the Mestalla to watch 18-year-old Spanish winger in action for Valencia against Racing Santander.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, David Otorbi is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a young winger next year, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old Valencia wonderkid.

Per MARCA, the Newcastle United officials “highlighted his character on the pitch”. It was also noted that the young Spaniard “never backed down”, a quality that endears players to managers.

Who is David Otorbi?

David Otorbi is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 18-year-old began his youth career at CF Malvarrosa before joining Valencia in 2019, subsequently rising through the ranks in the club’s youth division. When he made his first-team bow in January 2024, the teenager became the youngest-ever debutant for Los Che, aged 16 years, two months and 19 days.

Otorbi is enjoying his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, having already accumulating 295 minutes of game time in seven La Liga appearances while scoring his first goal for the senior side in the latest match against Racing Santander. Meanwhile, the Spanish winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Explaining Newcastle United’s interest

Upon Eddie Howe’s departure, Newcastle United seem to be focusing on recruiting bright young prospects to serve the first team’s long-term interests. Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba arrived at St. James’ Park in the summer to replace Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. So, with Jacob Murphy facing an uncertain future at the Tyneside club, Otorbi has emerged as a viable target.

The 18-year-old already has an imposing physical presence despite being a teenager. Additionally, he possesses blistering pace that can trouble most full-backs, as was witnessed in his game against Racing Santander. However, Otorbi is not the only young winger on Newcastle’s wishlist, as recent reports have also linked them with Owen Emeka.

However, if the Spanish winger continues on his current trajectory, it will not be long before Newcastle United’s interest turns into something more serious. Otorbi’s contract with Valencia has less than two years remaining, per MARCA, presenting an intriguing opportunity for Newcastle and other prospective suitors.