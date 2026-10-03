Arsenal, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Owen Emeka

Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on signing 17-year-old Spanish youth international Owen Emeka from Granada next year.

According to an update from Matteo Moretto, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Owen Emeka, while Real Madrid wanted to secure his services in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard has a release clause worth €15 million in his contract with Granada.

Who is Owen Emeka?

Owen Emeka is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Malaga, the 17-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Spain, passing through the academies at Altético Benamiel, CD Tiro Pichón, and 26 Febrero before joining Granada.

The Spaniard has rapidly risen through the ranks at Granada, representing the club’s youth and under-19 sides before breaking into the first-team squad. Emeka has enjoyed his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, already accumulating 262 minutes of game time in six La Liga 2 outings while chipping in with one goal.

Emeka’s exploits in age-group and senior-level football in his homeland have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Real Madrid considered signing the Spanish winger before he signed a new contract with Granada, and his continued progress has alerted high-profile clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Owen Emeka carries tactical logic despite the presence of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Saka represents the club’s current first-choice right-winger, while Emeka would develop as a medium-term prospect, learning from his established peer before competing for the role in subsequent seasons.

For Newcastle United, the recruitment represents a more pressing need. Jacob Murphy is approaching 30 and the twilight of his career, and while Newcastle may offer the experienced winger a new contract, he remains a short-term option. Signing Emeka would provide succession planning at wide positions.

AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are also credible contenders, with both clubs boasting of rich history of offering first-team game time to developing talent in their squads. With formal talks yet to get underway, Granada retain leverage, though Emeka’s €15 million release clause takes control out of the lower league Spanish club’s hands if prospective suitors agree to pay that sum.