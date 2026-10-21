Arsenal, Liverpool interested in Xavi Espart, deal unlikely

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing 19-year-old Spanish youth international Xavi Espart from Barcelona.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing Xavi Espart. The youngster’s progress has compelled several bigwigs to pursue his signature as they push to sign a new full-back next year.

However, per TEAMtalk, Barcelona will not “allow him to leave this January or even next summer”. The report adds that the young Spaniard has no interest in leaving the Blaugrana, as he is “loving life” at the Catalan club.

Xavi Espart and his Barcelona breakthrough

Xavi Espart is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland and graduate from Barcelona’s fabled La Masia setup. Born in Barcelona, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Spain, rising through the ranks at La Masia since joining the youth setup as a 15-year-old before breaking into the first-team squad in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

The teenage prospect, who has featured 14 times for Barcelona, has made quick progress under Hansi Flick, who has compared him to Philipp Lahm. Additionally, he has been a regular in the 2026/27 season thus far, making eight appearances while chipping in with two goals and two assists in 694 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the Spanish youth international has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Xavi Espart may be surprising, but it makes sense. While Mikel Arteta has several defenders in his squad, he does not have a specialist full-back. The Barcelona prodigy would address Arsenal’s full-back gap, and his technical ability and game-reading skills make him suitable for Arteta’s system. The player’s productivity also suggests that he would broaden Arsenal’s attacking width.

As for Liverpool, Andoni Iraola must address full-back gaps on both flanks. On the right wing, Conor Bradley’s injury and Jeremie Frimpong’s struggles have forced the Liverpool boss to use Ronald Araujo as a right-back. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas is not a reliable left-back option. Espart has already played as a full-back on both sides, and the Spaniard’s positional discipline combined with ball-playing ability suits Iraola’s demands.

However, Barcelona’s reluctance to part ways with Espart complicates the pursuit. Apart from tying the Spanish defender to a new contract, the Catalan giants have seen his stock rise under Hansi Flick, which explains the player’s contentment and reluctance to leave.