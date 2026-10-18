Arsenal, Tottenham running rule over Xavi Espart, price revealed.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart.

However, according to Caught Offside, the Catalan giants have already taken significant steps to protect the 19-year-old’s future. The La Masia graduate has emerged as one of Spain’s most promising young full-backs, with his technical quality, tactical intelligence and versatility attracting interest from several European clubs. Barcelona, however, have made it clear that Espart will not be allowed to leave cheaply.

Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring Espart

Sources close to the agents’ market have indicated that Arsenal and Tottenham have both watched Espart in person and compiled detailed reports on his development.

Barcelona handed Espart his first long-term professional contract on July 1, 2026, keeping him at the club until June 2030. The agreement reportedly contains a release clause worth more than €100 million, underlining the faith Barcelona have in the youngster.

Arsenal’s interest is understandable given Mikel Arteta’s preference for technically accomplished defenders who can contribute during possession. Espart’s ability to carry the ball forward, combine in midfield and operate in different defensive roles could make him particularly attractive to the Gunners.

His technical education at La Masia has also given him the confidence to receive possession under pressure and progress attacks from deep. Arsenal could therefore view him as a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team necessity. The club’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on securing young players capable of developing into elite performers, and Espart fits that profile.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s interest could become more significant if Pedro Porro eventually leaves North London. The Spain international has recently been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, creating the possibility that Spurs may eventually need to find a replacement. Espart would offer a different profile but could provide Tottenham with a technically gifted option capable of operating high up the pitch while also contributing to build-up play.

Barcelona hold the cards

Despite the growing interest, Barcelona remain in a powerful position. Espart’s contract runs until 2030 and his release clause gives the club significant protection against approaches from abroad. The €100 million-plus clause does not necessarily mean Arsenal or Tottenham would have to pay that amount, but it provides Barcelona with considerable negotiating leverage.

From a recruitment perspective, Espart is exactly the type of player Arsenal and Tottenham should be monitoring. His €25 million market value makes him look like an expensive prospect rather than an established star, but that is precisely what makes the situation interesting. Barcelona’s decision to protect him with a €100 million-plus release clause suggests they see considerably more potential than his current valuation indicates.

The biggest question is whether either Premier League club would be willing to pay a premium for potential. Barcelona have little reason to sell, and Espart’s enormous release clause gives them considerable protection. Unless his situation changes at Camp Nou, Arsenal and Tottenham may ultimately have to decide whether his projected ceiling is high enough to justify an investment significantly above his current market value.