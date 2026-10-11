Barcelona unwilling to sell Xavi Espart amid Premier League links

Barcelona have signed Xavi Espart to a new contract until 2030 and will reject all offers for the 19-year-old full-back, even €80 million bids, as Arsenal and Chelsea circle.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have no interest whatsoever in considering offers for the highly rated full-back. Teams like Arsenal and Chelsea are showing an interest, although the Catalan giants are ready to even reject a massive offer if it came their way.

The La Masia product was introduced to the senior setup last season on six occasions, including twice in the UEFA Champions League, and he is now a permanent member of Hansi Flick’s first-team squad. The Blaugrana are ready to do everything possible to keep Espart as part of their team for the long term, with an agreement on a new deal until 2030 already in place.

The club could have a major financial opportunity if they decided to sell him amid growing interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, but they are not planning to offload the versatile full-back. In fact, Barcelona are unwilling even to consider the prospect of a sale at this point and would reject an €80 million offer if such a bid arrived.

Xavi Espart interests the Premier League

Arsenal have been interested in signing a new full-back for some time, and while the need is not considered pressing, Arteta views Espart’s versatility as key to his defensive model. The 19-year-old Barcelona wonderkid can play on both flanks equally well, and versatility is a key factor for the Gunners boss when identifying defensive targets.

Chelsea have also reportedly been interested in Espart as part of their long-term planning for the full-back position. Espart’s three goal contributions in six La Liga matches align with Chelsea’s attacking wing-back model. Manchester United have also been linked with the defender in recent reports, and with both full-back spots requiring attention, he is a viable target, particularly as an alternative to Luke Shaw.

Barcelona’s decision to shut down the idea of an exit altogether would therefore align with the club’s long-term plans for their existing project.

How does Xavi Espart fit in at Barcelona?

Espart is primarily a right-back, but he is being developed in the mould of his current teammate, João Cancelo. The latter has redefined the full-back position by showing that he can play on both flanks. So far, Flick has used Cancelo, Espart and Jules Kounde in equal measure, leaving Alejandro Balde somewhat stranded as things stand.

Balde could be allowed to leave the club, according to reports, with several clubs in England particularly interested in the left-back. He could be someone Premier League clubs are able to sign, while Kounde could also depart to some extent. Barcelona have made clear Espart is not for sale, even for €80 million, signalling the full-back is integral to their long-term project.