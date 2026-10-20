Liverpool, Real Madrid ready to pay €50 million to sign Finn Jeltsch

Liverpool and Real Madrid are prepared to submit offers worth around €50 million to sign 20-year-old German defender Finn Jeltsch from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart.

According to a report by SPORT via Sport Witness, Finn Jeltsch is also the subject of interest from Barcelona, with Hansi Flick the driving force behind the Catalan club’s move. The Blaugrana will attempt to sign the 20-year-old VfB Stuttgart centre-back next year, though Liverpool and Real Madrid’s readiness to offer €50 million complicates the matter for them.

Finn Jeltsch and his rise as a top Bundesliga player

Finn Jeltsch has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga since joining VfB Stuttgart from FC Nuremberg in February 2025. The 20-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Die Schwaben, raising eyebrows with his passing ability (pass completion rate of over 90 per cent this season) and reading of the game.

Jeltsch has made over 50 appearances for Stuttgart thus far while chipping in with two assists. The German under-21 international has already accumulated 719 minutes of game time in nine outings this term, showcasing his importance to the team. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Barcelona will pursue a centre-back next year, as Hansi Flick seeks a top-class partner for Pau Cubarsi. While Gerard Martin has performed alongside Cubarsi, a specialist centre-back with impressive ball-playing ability has been a priority since Inigo Martinez left the club last year. Jeltsch fits that profile.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Finn Jeltsch centres around the need to sign a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk. The veteran Dutch defender is in the twilight of his career, meaning the Merseyside club must draw up a succession plan. The Stuttgart defender’s age profile will enable him to forge a long-term central defensive partnership with Jeremy Jacquet.

As for Real Madrid, they face depth challenges even though Jose Mourinho has five centre-backs in his squad. Antonio Rudiger’s contract expires next summer, and while Eder Militao’s quality is beyond doubt, durability concerns follow multiple long-term injuries. Jeltsch would bolster Real Madrid’s centre-back depth amid Rudiger’s impending exit and Militão’s injury record.

The report makes no mention of Stuttgart’s asking price, though Liverpool and Real Madrid’s willingness to pay €50 million can kick-start negotiations to reach a swift conclusion. With his contract running until 2029, Stuttgart can command a premium if a bidding war emerges among Europe’s top clubs, particularly with Hansi Flick pushing for a deal.