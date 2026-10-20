Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is pushing the club to sign Manchester City midfield star Enzo Fernandez.

Real Madrid are renewing their interest in Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with Jose Mourinho keen to strengthen his midfield in 2027.

According to Fichajes, the Argentine international has emerged as a priority target for the Spanish giants as they assess their options for adding a top-level playmaker to their squad. Mourinho is understood to have specifically requested a midfielder capable of controlling games and improving the team’s creativity, making Fernandez an attractive candidate.

The 25-year-old could become available if Manchester City face severe punishment over their ongoing financial charges. Manchester City continue to face uncertainty surrounding the 115 charges of alleged financial irregularities.

A significant sporting sanction would have serious consequences for the club, potentially forcing them to restructure their squad and consider selling some of their most valuable players. The possibility of such a substantial points deduction and relegation to the Championship has reportedly encouraged Real Madrid to monitor the situation closely.

Madrid could have a chance to sign Fernandez

Such a scenario could provide Los Blancos with an opportunity to pursue Fernandez, who remains an important figure in City’s midfield. Fernandez is also reportedly interested in settling in the Spanish capital, which could strengthen Real Madrid’s position if negotiations become possible.

His willingness to consider a move would give the Spanish club encouragement as they plan their recruitment for the future. The midfielder’s technical ability, passing range and experience at the highest level make him a potential fit for Mourinho’s requirements.

Real Madrid are looking for a player who can dictate the tempo from midfield, and Fernandez offers the midfield control Mourinho requires in his squad. However, any potential deal will depend heavily on the outcome of City’s legal proceedings.

The Spanish giants will follow developments surrounding the club’s appeal, with key procedural deadlines expected during November and December 2026. A confirmed relegation sanction early next year could prompt the Spanish giants to formalise their interest and prepare an offer for the following summer.

The Premier League giants signed Fernandez in the summer from rivals Chelsea for a fee in excess of £125 million. So far, he has been involved in eight games and has also contributed towards two goals. While he has had a positive impact at his new club and seems quite content, things could change quickly if City are not successful with their appeal.