Arsenal line up €60 million move for Brahim Diaz

Arsenal are ready to test Real Madrid’s resolve over Brahim Diaz and are preparing a €60 million offer ahead of the January transfer window.

As reported by Fichajes, Arsenal could consider Diaz as a potential attacking addition in January. The Gunners are prepared to test Real Madrid with a €60 million bid for the Morocco international, who is struggling for regular playing time under José Mourinho.

Real Madrid are finding their rhythm with recent summer signing Yan Diomande taking a regular role in the starting lineup, which has limited Diaz’s opportunities. The 27-year-old has made five appearances across all competitions, starting two in Champions League and La Liga. With Rodrygo Goes expected to return, his prospects further diminish.

As a result, there is a possibility that Diaz could be allowed to leave the club in January, particularly if a suitor submits a substantial offer. Arsenal were linked with the player earlier this year, and with Mikel Arteta seeking new attacking solutions ahead of the winter window, the Moroccan could once again become an option.

Arsenal to prepare Brahim Diaz offer?

Diaz is on Arsenal’s radar, with the Gunners reportedly considering a €60 million offer to test the Spanish club’s resolve. The 27-year-old playmaker, who has rarely started this season, could be tempted by Arsenal’s interest if he wants to become an important part of an attacking system rather than remain a fringe player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The transfer could allow Real Madrid to target a new midfielder, given Diaz’s ability across multiple attacking positions. Diaz’s versatility, capable on both flanks and through the middle, would suit Arteta’s system. Real Madrid’s willingness to sell at €60 million will ultimately determine whether the move progresses.

Arsenal have other options to consider

Arsenal have come under scrutiny for their attacking output after allowing Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to depart, though summer signings Christos Tzolis and Eberechi Eze have yet to provide consistent impact.

Arsenal are reportedly prioritising signing a left winger ahead of the January transfer window. Recent reports have suggested that they have several players under consideration, including Brentford’s Kevin Schade.

More ambitious targets have also been mentioned, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Desire Doue. However, Diaz offers different value, and it is unclear if he fits into Arsenal’s priority of bolstering their left-wing options.