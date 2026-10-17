Brentford want £60 million for Kevin Schade, prefer contract renewal amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool will have to fork out £60 million to sign Brentford attacking sensation Kevin Schade.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford will demand more than £60 million to sell Kevin Schade in January, with Arsenal and Liverpool both interested in signing the 24-year-old German winger.

Schade has scored three goals in six Premier League appearances this season, and his pace, direct running, and improved finishing have caught the attention of both Premier League giants as well as other top clubs from across Europe.

The German winger has helped the Bees remain unbeaten and climb to fourth in the Premier League table; his form has made him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking additional attacking quality.

However, Brentford are under no pressure to sanction his departure. The West London club value Schade highly and have already opened discussions over a contract extension, with his current deal running until the summer of 2028.

A successful renewal would strengthen Brentford’s negotiating position further and potentially increase the fee required to prise him away. Although his market valuation stands at around £42 million, the Bees would demand more than £60 million for a January transfer.

Premier League duo could break the bank for Schade

Arsenal are seeking left-wing reinforcement after parting with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the summer. Signing Christos Tzolis provided one option, but Schade’s directness and pace would add a contrasting dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack. Adding another winger creates competition for Tzolis and provides cover on the left throughout a demanding season, explaining the interest in the Brentford winger.

Liverpool are tracking Schade but have deprioritised left-wing recruitment after signing Bradley Barcola in the summer. The Merseyside club’s immediate focus remains the right flank, though Schade’s versatility could appeal if priorities shift; his strong preference for the left wing may ultimately count against a move.

Recent Germany caps under Jurgen Klopp have elevated Schade’s profile, but his immediate priority is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during Brentford’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa earlier this month. The 24-year-old remains doubtful for Brentford’s meeting with Liverpool this weekend, with a final decision expected closer to kick-off.