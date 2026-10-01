Liverpool front-runners to sign Kevin Schade amid Arsenal, Chelsea links

Liverpool have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign Brentford winger Kevin Schade.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that a January deal could become possible if the German fails to agree a new contract. The 24-year-old has started the season strongly, scoring three times in five Premier League appearances, while Brentford’s impressive unbeaten opening has only increased his value. The Bees, however, still have time to change the situation.

Schade joined Brentford from Freiburg in 2023 for around £20 million after an initial loan spell, and he has developed into an increasingly important attacking player. His current contract runs until 2028, but with the winger entering the final 18 months of his deal, Brentford have already opened discussions over an extension.

Improved terms are reportedly being considered as the club attempt to protect one of their most valuable assets and a failure to reach an agreement could change everything. Brentford would be reluctant to allow Schade’s contract to run down and risk losing significant value.

A January sale could therefore become a realistic option if negotiations stall, although Keith Andrews will have little interest in weakening his side during what has been an excellent start to the campaign. Brentford are currently unbeaten and have already collected notable victories over Tottenham and Chelsea.

Liverpool could benefit by landing Schade

Liverpool’s interest is particularly understandable because Schade offers something their attack currently lacks. While he regularly operates from the left for Brentford, the German is equally comfortable on the right and can also play centrally. That versatility could be valuable to Andoni Iraola, particularly with Liverpool still searching for a natural long-term solution on the right following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Arsenal are also admirers, while Chelsea and Tottenham have monitored Schade. Manchester United have more recently been linked, although their interest appears less advanced. Chelsea’s interest is intriguing, as Jamie Gittens faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Schade makes sense for Preimer League because he is not simply a winger who needs the ball at his feet. He has pace, physicality and the work rate to contribute without possession, while his ability to switch flanks gives a manager considerably more tactical flexibility.

That could be especially useful at Arsenal, where the left side of the attack needs attention. The question is whether Brentford would actually sell in January and if they remain involved in the European race, losing a player producing goals would be difficult to justify regardless of his contract situation.

Liverpool may therefore have to wait until the summer, or pay a premium to change Brentford’s mind mid-season. Arsenal and Chelsea could also complicate matters, but Liverpool’s need for an adaptable attacking option makes Schade a particularly ideal target.