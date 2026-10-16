Arsenal contemplate €140 million move for Desire Doue

Arsenal are considering a blockbuster move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue as Mikel Arteta looks to add another elite attacking option to his squad.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners are reportedly prepared to explore a deal worth around €140 million for the 21-year-old, although no formal offer of that size has been confirmed.

Doue has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers since joining PSG from Rennes in 2024. His ability to operate from the left, move into central areas and create opportunities for teammates has made him an attractive option for Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen their attacking depth for another sustained challenge on multiple fronts. The Frenchman remains under contract with PSG until 2029, giving the Champions League holders considerable leverage in any negotiations.

Arsenal ready to go big for Desire Doue

Arsenal’s interest is understandable given Doue’s rapid development in Paris. Despite his age, he has already performed on some of the biggest stages in European football. He scored twice and provided an assist in PSG’s 5-0 Champions League final victory over Inter in 2025, playing a decisive role in their triumph. He also lifted the trophy again in 2026 after PSG defeated Arsenal on penalties.

Doue has continued to demonstrate his quality this season, including scoring against Manchester City in PSG’s 4-2 Champions League victory on October 14. A €140m investment would nevertheless represent an enormous commitment from Arsenal. The club reportedly had the opportunity to sign Doue for around €30m two years ago, making his subsequent rise particularly striking.

PSG hold the advantage in negotiations

PSG have little reason to actively pursue a sale as Doue remains tied to the club until 2029 and is an important part of Luis Enrique’s squad, meaning the French champions can demand a premium should Arsenal make their interest concrete.

Even a €140m offer may not automatically guarantee a deal. PSG would need to consider the sporting consequences of losing one of their most versatile attacking players, particularly while competing for major honours. For Arsenal, however, Doué’s versatility could make the investment appealing. He can play from the left wing, operate centrally or move into more advanced positions, giving Arteta another player capable of changing the rhythm of a game.

The Gunners have built a squad capable of competing at the highest level, but Arteta will want greater depth and unpredictability in the final third. Doué’s combination of acceleration, close control, creativity and finishing would give Arsenal another way of breaking down deep defensive blocks.

A €140m move would be spectacular, but Arsenal should be careful about treating Doue as simply another expensive winger. His real value lies in his versatility as he can start wide, drift inside and effectively become an additional playmaker, something that would give Arteta considerably more tactical flexibility.

The bigger issue is whether PSG would even consider selling. Doue is only 21, has a contract until 2029 and is already producing decisive moments in Champions League football. PSG are under no financial pressure to cash in. For Arsenal, that makes this a particularly difficult negotiation. If the Gunners genuinely want Doue, they may have to make an extraordinary financial commitment to persuade PSG to part with one of European football’s most exciting young talents.