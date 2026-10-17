Real Betis rival Manchester United, Newcastle United in Dion Beljo race

Real Betis will look to sign 24-year-old Croatian international Dion Beljo from Dinamo Zagreb in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in Dion Beljo. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Dinamo Zagreb centre-forward.

Who is Dion Beljo?

Dion Beljo has emerged as one of the great hopes for the next generation of Croatian football. With several players on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the final phase of their careers, the national side needs new additions to serve them for the next decade after an underwhelming campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beljo has been with Dinamo Zagreb since July 2025, and his debut season featured impressive returns of 38 goals and 6 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. This season, the 24-year-old has continued from where he left off last term, having netted 13 times and provided 6 assists in 14 outings, including the winner in Zagreb’s 1-0 win over Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League this week. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

A man in demand

The 24-year-old Croat has emerged as a viable target for Newcastle United, who will pursue a striker next year. Yoane Wissa continues to blow hot and cold after an unimpressive debut season, and with Nick Woltemade not in the Tyneside club’s long-term plans amid his links with Bayern Munich, they must pursue a productive striker. Beljo has the physical profile to become an asset for Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Dion Beljo is understandable. The Red Devils need an alternative to Benjamin Sesko, who has struggled with a shin injury this season. With Joshua Zirkzee struggling for regular game time, the Dinamo Zagreb striker is a credible option to replace the Dutchman.

Real Betis are also in the hunt for Beljo, despite signing Troy Parrott in the summer. Parrott has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, though a departure is not on the cards. The competition for attacking options has left Betis considering Beljo as a credible alternative.

Meanwhile, the report has suggested that Dinamo Zagreb will demand around €20-25 million to part ways with Beljo. That valuation could prove attractive to all three suitors, and if talks progress, a big move may be on the cards for the productive attacker.