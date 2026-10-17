Arsenal, Manchester United not planning imminent move for Maxi Araujo

Arsenal and Manchester United have yet to decide on launching a bid to sign 26-year-old Uruguayan international Maxi Araujo anytime soon.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested in Maxi Araujo. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a left-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Sporting CP wide player.

Per Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester United continue to monitor Araujo’s progress. Meanwhile, the report mentions that Sporting CP set an asking price of €45-50 million to part ways with the South American left-back in the summer, though his release clause is set at €80 million.

How has Maximiliano Araujo fared at Sporting CP?

Maximiliano Araujo has established himself as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga since joining Sporting CP from Deportivo Toluca in August 2024. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay on the left flank for the Portuguese club, and he has made considerable progress in the last two seasons.

The Uruguayan international enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, a decent output for a full-back. Meanwhile, Araujo’s exploits have provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Maximiliano Araujo is understandable. While Mikel Arteta has multiple left-back options in his squad, signing a specialist for the position would add depth to Arsenal’s left-back options. The Sporting CP wide player, with a goal and two assists in seven league appearances this term, has the productivity and physicality to become an asset for a Premier League club.

As for Manchester United, Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a more advanced role under Michael Carrick, leaving Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad. With the English international in his early 30s, the Red Devils need an alternative for their medium and long-term future. At 26, Araujo would provide long-term cover and a competitive alternative during the Red Devils’ tactical evolution.

However, with Arsenal and Manchester United yet to decide on launching a bid, Araujo is not going anywhere anytime soon. A deal will be contingent on the next course of action decided by his prospective suitors.