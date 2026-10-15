Arsenal, Manchester United line up €65 million move for Maximiliano Araujo

Arsenal and Manchester United are lining up a €65 million move for Sporting CP left-back Maximiliano Araujo ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by Fussball News, Arsenal and Manchester United are considering a €65 million move for Sporting CP left-back Maximiliano Araujo. The Uruguayan international, who joined Sporting CP in 2024, has since extended his contract until 2030 with an €80 million release clause included in his new deal.

Maximiliano Araujo has proved his worth since joining Sporting CP in 2024, and his performances last season attracted significant interest from clubs across Europe. The Portuguese giants have since extended his contract until 2030, with the new deal reportedly including an €80 million release clause.

As a result, there is a feeling that a mid-season sale may only materialise if an interested club is willing to pay the buyout clause. During the summer, clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly showed interest, as both sides were keen to strengthen at left-back.

Manchester United were reportedly monitoring Araujo’s performances and may have considered signing him during the summer. However, Araujo remained at Sporting CP and subsequently signed a new contract. That does not rule out a future departure, and although a January sale appears difficult, it remains possible.

Arsenal and Manchester United ponder offers

Arsenal have now entered the mix for Araujo, with suggestions that they could make a bid of up to €65 million to test Sporting CP’s resolve. Manchester United are also reportedly considering a similar offer to determine whether they have a chance of signing the 26-year-old Uruguayan left-back.

The Gunners are prioritising a new winger ahead of January, which could push the need for a new left-back further down their list of priorities. Arsenal already have Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in their full-back rotation, reducing the urgency to sign another defender in that role. Araujo’s quality may prompt Mikel Arteta to reassess Arsenal’s left-back priority.

A €65 million outlay on a non-urgent position would signal a tactical shift in Arsenal’s recruitment strategy, although a summer move may be more realistic given Sporting CP’s strong opposition to a mid-season sale and their likely insistence on the €80 million release clause.

Manchester United require left-back reinforcement, as they need a credible alternative to Luke Shaw. Their capacity to meet Sporting CP’s valuation remains unclear. A €65 million package, made up of €50-60 million in fixed fees and the remainder in add-ons, could potentially tempt Sporting CP.

Both clubs face a January gamble, paying premium fees for a player Sporting CP value considerably higher, or waiting for summer when the balance of leverage shifts. The Portuguese club’s €80 million release clause remains the decisive barrier to any January negotiation.