Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Daniel Banjaqui; Arsenal, Liverpool also keen

Xabi Alonso could play a role in Chelsea’s interest in Daniel Banjaqui, with Arsenal and Liverpool also interested in the Benfica defender.

Chelsea are eyeing Benfica defender Daniel Banjaqui for a January move, as Reece James’s injury has left him on the sidelined him for months, as per TEAMtalk. The Portuguese giants are protected by a release clause worth around £38 million, while Xabi Alonso is keen on signing the young defender.

Arsenal and Liverpool also maintain an interest in Banjaqui, although Chelsea could be the club most likely to push for a deal. There is significant interest from the Premier League, with Newcastle United and Manchester United recently linked with him.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors. Benfica are unlikely to sell voluntarily. However, triggering the £38 million release clause would leave the Primeira Liga heavyweights powerless.

Chelsea pushing for Daniel Banjaqui as Reece James recovers

The latest update on Chelsea captain Reece James has not been encouraging, with the right-back expected to miss several months of action. He is now widely expected to return after the new year, which could prompt the club to consider signing a new player in the position to reduce their risk.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly keen on the signing and could push for a deal ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea signed Marco Palestra, a young right-back option who could be developed for the future with a similar profile to Banjaqui. However, signing the Portuguese defender could benefit the club in both the short and long term.

As for other interested parties, Liverpool are among the clubs keen on Banjaqui as they continue to search for a new right-back. The position has come under scrutiny because Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to perform consistently, while the club have relied on centre-back Ronald Araujo to compete for the role. Liverpool’s interest in him is therefore unsurprising, although they may also consider more experienced options.

Arsenal are looking at the defender primarily as a potential long-term development signing. Few academy prospects are emerging in the right-back position, so Arsenal may recruit from the market for someone closer to first-team action. The Gunners have recently been linked with AS Roma’s Emanuele Lulli, but he could be an equally attractive option for their future.