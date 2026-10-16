Chelsea, Liverpool retain Daniel Banjaqui interest

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing 18-year-old Portuguese youth international Daniel Banjaqui from SL Benfica.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also keen on signing Daniel Banjaqui. The seven clubs are closely monitoring the 18-year-old SL Benfica prodigy’s progress, with concrete negotiations yet to begin.

Per Tutto Juve, while Chelsea and Liverpool have the financial strength to outbid the other suitors, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have the advantage of having the “reputation for developing young players over the years” going in their favour. However, the report suggests that convincing Benfica to sell the teenager will be a tall order.

Who is Daniel Banjaqui?

Daniel Banjaqui is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Portugal, starting his youth career with Real Formacao before joining SL Benfica in July 2018. The youngster has rapidly risen through the ranks at the Primeira Liga club, and he has already made his senior bow for the Primeira Liga club.

The Portuguese prodigy has made six appearances for Benfica thus far, amassing 416 minutes of game time, with three outings coming this season, though he has yet to contribute to a goal. However, he has shown his potential in youth football, scoring once and providing five assists in 30 games. Meanwhile, Banjaqui’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Daniel Banjaqui has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects Andoni Iraola’s need for depth at right-back, even though he has two established options in his squad. However, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled with fitness issues, with the latter struggling to make his mark whenever he has been available. That has compelled Iraola to utilise Ronald Araujo as a right-back, with Frimpong facing an uncertain future at Anfield.

As for Chelsea, the Blues also hold a long-standing interest in the teenager. With Malo Gusto’s future uncertain amid his reported links with European clubs, the Blues must keep their options open, considering Reece James’s fitness issues over the years. Banjaqui would initially deputise under Chelsea skipper Reece James, allowing him to develop before becoming first-choice.

Meanwhile, apart from the clubs mentioned by Tutto Juve, other clubs may also be interested, as recent reports have linked Banjaqui with Manchester United and Newcastle United. With competition fierce, Benfica’s reluctance to sell remains the primary barrier to any January move.