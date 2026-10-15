Newcastle United, Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Daniel Banjaqui

Newcastle United and Manchester United are vying for Benfica’s emerging right-back talent Daniel Banjaqui ahead of future transfer windows.

According to O Jogo, via Sport Witness, Newcastle United and Manchester United are among the suitors for Benfica’s rising full-back Daniel Banjaqui. The teenager is viewed as a top talent for the future, which could see the Portuguese giants demand a significant fee despite his limited first-team experience.

Daniel Banjaqui is a rising full-back talent at Benfica. His potential means Benfica will likely demand a significant fee despite his limited first-team experience. Newcastle United and Manchester United are interested, with the idea of prioritising long-term full-back depth.

Newcastle following Amar Dedic’s arrival and Manchester United seeking full-back options, making Banjaqui an attractive prospect despite his limited experience. The teenager is yet to enjoy a proper breakthrough campaign with Benfica, although this could be the season in which that happens.

Last season, he made three first-team appearances, totalling 155 minutes, while there is growing optimism that Marco Silva will use him more frequently this term as the club looks to accelerate his development. Banjaqui has a clear pathway to regular minutes, especially following Dedic’s summer move to Newcastle United.

Manchester United were interested earlier in the year, and should Banjaqui continue to perform at a high level, they could consider bringing him to Old Trafford sooner rather than later. The interest makes sense, as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have not been consistent enough, with the latter reportedly facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United signed former Benfica star Dedic, who is also a young player yet to fully develop his game. However, the Magpies are keen to add another option and maintain competition in the position.

Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui valuation remains high

Banjaqui has a contract with Benfica until 2031, which reportedly includes an €80 million release clause. That strengthens the Portuguese club’s negotiating position and means clubs such as Newcastle United and Manchester United may need to submit a substantial offer to convince the Portuguese side to sell.

Even now, Benfica are reportedly expected to demand between €35 million and €40 million for the 18-year-old Portuguese prodigy. His asking price could potentially rise to €50 million, according to the report, should he secure regular playing time under Marco Silva this season. Benfica’s €80 million release clause means interested clubs must meet a substantial offer to progress.