SL Benfica right-back Amar Dedic is on the verge of joining Newcastle United, with the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international reuniting with Matthias Jaissle.

According to an update from Fabrizio Romano, Amar Dedic has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they now have a “full agreement” to sign the 23-year-old SL Benfica defender.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United will pay €35 million to sign the Bosnian right-back, with Benfica also retaining a sell-on clause as part of the agreement. The Italian journalist has revealed in a separate post that Dedic will be in England today to undergo his medical tests and sign his contract with the Tyneside club.

Amar Dedic and his short stint in Portugal

Amar Dedic has established himself as one of Europe’s most dependable full-backs since joining SL Benfica from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. The 23-year-old spent his formative years in Austria, starting his youth career with LUV Graz before graduating from the youth division at Red Bull Salzburg, where he rose in prominence after training under Matthias Jaissle.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international enjoyed an impressive debut season with Benfica, accumulating over 3,500 minutes of game time in 43 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with one goal and five assists. Meanwhile, Dedic’s exploits for the Portuguese giants piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with St. James’ Park his next destination.

Premier League adventure on the horizon

Newcastle United’s interest in Amar Dedic has been understandable. The Magpies have been scouring the market for a right-back for weeks, as Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth departed from St. James’ Park earlier this summer. So, Valentino Livramento has been the only established right-back in the Newcastle United squad.

While Newcastle United needed to a right-back to alternate with Livramento in the long run and perhaps been a readymade replacement amid his reported links with several Premier League giants, their immediate requirement is more urgent. That is because the Englishman is recovering from a calf injury, and with Dedic read to hit the ground running, the move has accelerated.

Newcastle United have also had the benefit of two key connections to the Bosnian through Matthias Jaissle and Florens Koch, who worked with him at Red Bull Salzburg. Personal terms were understood to never pose a problem, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested in his update that while Benfica wanted to keep the Bosnian right-back, he pushed to join Newcastle, as he wanted to reunite with Jaissle.