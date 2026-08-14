Amar Dedic agrees personal terms with Newcastle United, deal close

SL Benfica right-back Amar Dedic is closing in on joining Newcastle United, with the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Tyneside club.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Amar Dedic remains the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they reached an agreement on personal terms with the 23-year-old SL Benfica defender.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United and SL Benfica are also close to striking an agreement on a deal worth €30 million. Talks between the two clubs have reached the “final stages” and will soon conclude.

Amar Dedic and his career so far

Amar Dedic has established himself as one of Europe’s most dependable full-backs since joining SL Benfica from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. Born in Zell am See, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Austria, starting his youth career with LUV Graz before graduating from the youth division at Red Bull Salzburg.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international enjoyed an impressive debut season with Benfica, accumulating over 3,500 minutes of game time in 43 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with one goal and five assists. Meanwhile, Dedic’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Newcastle United’s interest in Amar Dedic makes logical sense. The Magpies have been combing the market for a right-back in recent weeks, as Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth have departed from St. James’ Park this summer. That has left Valentino Livramento as Newcastle’s only established right-back.

While Newcastle United must sign a right-back to compete with Livramento in the long run, their immediate requirement is more urgent, as the English international is recovering from a calf injury. That adds to Dedic’s appeal, as he can hit the ground running at St. James’ Park. Newcastle United have also had the benefit of two key connections to the Bosnian through Matthias Jaissle and Florens Koch, who worked with him at Red Bull Salzburg.

While Benfica head coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Dedic will feature in this week’s UEFA Europa League qualifying playoff against Hearts, Newcastle had to bide some time before reaching an agreement. However, it appears they are on the verge of signing the Bosnia and Herzegovina international in a deal worth €30 million imminently.