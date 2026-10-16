Liverpool eyeing Manu Kone as Alex Scott alternative

Liverpool will turn to 25-year-old French international Manu Kone if they miss out on Alex Scott, Andoni Iraola’s top midfield target.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s pursuit of Alex Scott has compelled Liverpool to consider alternatives to the Bournemouth midfielder. Lamine Camara has also emerged as a target for the Merseyside club, though they face stiff competition from several Premier League clubs in the race to sign the AS Monaco midfielder.

As for the battle for Kone’s signature, per TEAMtalk, the Frenchman’s price is around £65-75 million, sitting in the middle of the price range, with Camara valued at £47 million and Scott costing £100 million.

Manu Kone and his revived fortunes

Manu Kone has enjoyed a steady resurgence under Gian Piero Gasperini, having initially been slow off the blocks after joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. The 25-year-old amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

Kone has also been a regular at the onset of the 2026/27 season, accumulating nearly 500 minutes of game time in eight outings while scoring twice. The French midfielder’s impressive form has accelerated his international career, and his rising international stature have drawn top-club interest, particularly from the Premier League.

Explaining Liverpool’s interest

Manu Kone has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as the Reds need a specialist holding midfielder to reduce the defensive burden on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. With Wataru Endo being injury-prone, he is no longer an asset for the Merseyside club.

Kone’s physicality and ball-progression skill set suit the Premier League’s intensity and Andoni Iraola’s high-press system. Additionally, the Frenchman’s versatility has come to the fore this season. Gasperini has encouraged him to play more advanced roles, while Zinedine Zidane deployed him as a holding midfielder in the UEFA Nations League ties.

That versatility adds to Kone’s appeal for Liverpool’s needs, and considering that and his age profile, AS Roma’s £65-75 million price is not excessive. However, a deal for the French international is contingent on how the race to sign Scott unfolds, particularly with Bournemouth increasingly open to a mid-season sale.