Aston Villa better-placed than Manchester United in Scott McTominay race

Aston Villa are the front-runners to sign 29-year-old Scottish international Scott McTominay from Napoli next year.

According to a report by Mick Brown on Football Insider, Scott McTominay is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Napoli talisman.

However, per Mick Brown, Aston Villa are “well-placed” to beat Manchester United in the battle for McTominay’s signature. However, a move is contingent on Napoli’s stance on the Scotsman’s future, though a return to Old Trafford appears unlikely at this stage.

Scott McTominay and his career-defining move

Scott McTominay has transformed into one of the world’s best players since joining Napoli from Manchester United in August 2024. The 29-year-old hit the ground running at the Serie A club and helped the Partenopei win the league title in the 2024/25 season. That also earned him individual honours, including the Serie A MVP and the 18th place in the 2025 Ballon d’Or list.

The Scottish international has an impressive record of 27 goals and 10 assists in 84 appearances for Napoli thus far. However, health issues have plagued the player in the ongoing campaign, as he has managed only 235 minutes of game time in four outings. Meanwhile, McTominay’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Scott McTominay is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as John McGinn and Ross Barkley are on the wrong side of 30. So, they need an alternative to the duo, and the Napoli playmaker’s ability to reprise multiple roles makes him an intriguing target for Aston Villa.

As for Manchester United, recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils are unlikely to pursue a deal for McTominay. However, amid uncertainties surrounding Bruno Fernandes’s long-term future amid his advancing age, a productive midfielder like the Napoli star is an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked the Scottish international with Real Madrid, meaning Aston Villa will face stiff competition for his signature. However, it is unclear if Napoli will be open to cashing in on the former Manchester United midfielder.