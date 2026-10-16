Arda Guler set to sign Real Madrid extension amid Premier League links

Arda Guler is set to sign a two-year extension on his current contract with Real Madrid, with talks between the two parties concluding.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United have been among the clubs interested in Arda Guler. Several Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile playmaker, and they have had their sights set on the 21-year-old Real Madrid attacker.

Per TEAMtalk, despite initial concerns about regular game time under Jose Mourinho, Guler has received backing from the new manager. The report adds that Real Madrid had already informed the Turkish playmaker’s suitors that they wanted to extend his deal, with talks progressing smoothly due to his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How has Arda Guler fared at Real Madrid?

Arda Guler has endured a stop-start stint since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. Los Blancos beat intense competition to land the 21-year-old, and he has been in and out of the starting lineup since then. Fitness issues plagued the youngster in the early stages of his spell with Real Madrid, and he struggled for regular game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the Turk has been on an upward trajectory since last season, having accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time in 51 outings while contributing 6 goals and 14 assists. The progress has continued this term, as Guler has been a mainstay in the final third, scoring once and providing five assists in only 457 minutes of game time across nine outings. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Premier League clubs have been interested

Arda Guler has been on Manchester United’s radar for several months. The continued interest is logical, as Bruno Fernandes, 32, requires a long-term successor at playmaker. Guler can thus be a like-for-like successor, having demonstrated his creative ability in the last 18 months with 19 assists since the start of the 2025/26 season.

At Arsenal, the calculation differs. The Gunners continue to closely monitor Guler’s performances. However, with Martin Odegaard reviving his fortunes this season, Guler’s prospects at Arsenal would not have been bright, as the no. 10 slot and the right-wing berth have settled starters. Nevertheless, signing the Turk would have been a market opportunity for Arsenal.

However, after Real Madrid previously rejected bids for Guler, a departure was never on the cards, with TEAMtalk revealing that the Turkish playmaker is a Florentino Perez favourite. Guler’s commitment to Real Madrid ends Premier League speculation on his availability.