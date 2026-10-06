Arsenal run rule over Arda Guler in UEFA Nations League action

Premier League champions Arsenal have scouted Real Madrid gem Arda Guler during UEFA Nations League action.

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Real Madrid’s Arda Guler in UEFA Nations League action, with the Gunners also monitoring Pio Esposito during Italy’s win over Turkiye. According to TEAMtalk, the North London club’s representatives were present in Bursa to watch the two teams collide.

Mikel Arteta’s team have been linked with the Turkish international on several occasions since his move to Real Madrid in 2023. While the 21-year-old initially struggled for regular playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has gradually established himself as an important member of the squad.

The scouting mission allowed the Gunners to continue their long-term checks on Guler, who remains an attractive target for the Premier League club.

Guler is still not an automatic starter, but his role has grown significantly. He has started five of Real Madrid’s seven La Liga matches this season, while last term he featured in 51 games, playing more than 3,200 minutes and contributing to 20 goals.

Why are Arsenal interested in Guler?

His development has naturally attracted attention from Arsenal, who could see him as a potential cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s long-term project. Guler’s versatility is one of his biggest strengths. He can operate on either flank, play as a number 10 or move into a deeper midfield role, providing Arteta with several tactical options.

At Arsenal, he could provide competition for Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka while also offering another creative option in the final third. However, convincing Real Madrid to part with the Turkish talent would be extremely difficult.

Guler is believed to be enjoying life in Madrid and remains an important part of the club’s plans. His current contract runs until 2029, while reports suggest Real have agreed to a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2031.

This contract extension would give Madrid significant control over his future and place Arsenal in a difficult negotiating position. The Gunners would likely have to make an enormous financial commitment to even tempt the Spanish giants into considering a sale.

For now, Arsenal appear content to continue monitoring Guler rather than make a concrete move. Their presence in Bursa shows that the club are maintaining their long-term scouting work on the midfielder, while Esposito’s performance also gave them another player to assess.