Leeds United closely monitoring Petar Sucic at Inter Milan

Leeds United have dispatched scouts to track the progress of 22-cap Croatian international Petar Sucic at Inter Milan this season.

According to a report by Pete O’ Rourke on Football Insider, Petar Sucic remains the subject of interest from Leeds United after they mulled over signing him in the summer transfer window. The Whites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Inter Milan prospect.

However, per Football Insider, a January move for Sucic will be “difficult” to see through, as the Serie A champions have no desire to part ways with the Croat midway through the 2026/27 season. The report adds that interest in the youngster is likely to be “extensive” by next summer.

Who is Petar Sucic?

Petar Sucic is the latest player to emerge from Croatia’s carousel of top-class midfielders and establish himself at a high-profile club. Following in the footsteps of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic, youngsters like Sucic, his brother Luka, and Como playmaker Martin Baturina have risen in prominence in the last few years.

The 22-year-old joined Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb in June 2025, and he gradually gained prominence in his debut season, managing around 2,500 minutes of game time in 50 outings. He has gained prominence this season, accumulating 325 minutes in seven outings while chipping in with a goal. Meanwhile, the Croatian midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United wanted to sign Petar Sucic in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects a genuine midfield need. While Anton Stach has been impressive since his debut season, Sean Longstaff offered only rotation depth last term, and recent reports have claimed that a move away from Elland Road may be on the cards.

So, Leeds United will need a replacement for Longstaff, with Sucic emerging as a viable target. The 22-year-old Croat has the physical profile to become a successful Premier League footballer, and his penchant for contributing in the final third adds to his appeal.

However, with a mid-season deal for Sucic unlikely, Leeds United will stand a risk of facing stiff competition for the Croatian international, according to claims by Pete O’Rourke.