Chelsea, Manchester United not pursuing Frenkie de Jong deal

Chelsea and Manchester United are unlikely to launch a bid to sign 70-cap Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Frenkie de Jong continues to face an uncertain future at Barcelona after struggling with a knee injury in the early period of the 2026/27 season. Recent updates have linked him with Chelsea and Manchester United, with both clubs scouring the market for a midfielder.

However, per TEAMtalk, while “fresh questions about his long-term role at the Camp Nou” have emerged, Chelsea and Manchester United are unlikely to take advantage of the situation. Their interest has cooled, and a January move is out of the question.

Frenkie de Jong and his time as a Barcelona player

Frenkie de Jong has been a pivotl figure since joining Barcelona from Ajax in July 2019, having been one of the most consistent players for the Blaugrana by showcasing the passing ability to succeed in a possession-dominant system. However, persistent fitness issues have bothered the 29-year-old in the last few seasons, and he is currently on the sidelines due to another injury.

The Dutch playmaker has made 297 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 20 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, despite concerns over his availability, the 70-cap Netherlands international is reportedly a target for several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

What next for the Dutchman?

Frenkie de Jong was on Manchester United’s wishlist for several years. The decision not to pursue a move is understandable, as the Red Devils signed three midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Michael Carrick having five midfield options in his squad after the arrival of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba. With each midfielder bringing something different to the table, de Jong’s progressive passing will not be a differentiator.

As for Chelsea and the recent links, the Blues need a new midfielder who can provide a healthy output from the central areas and bring progressive passing to the team’s gameplay. The West London club failed to replace Enzo Fernandez when he joined Manchester City in a record deal on in the summer deadline day. That has left Xabi Alonso with only four specialist midfielders in his squad. However, they will not pursue a move for de Jong.

While recent reports suggested that Chelsea would be ready to offer a lucrative contract to the Dutch midfielder, a move from the West London club is not on the cards.