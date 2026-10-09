Chelsea tracking Frenkie de Jong situation, ponder January move

Chelsea may look to sign 70-cap Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Jordi Carne on SPORT, Manchester City enquired about signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window, and another Premier League club has joined the race to sign him. The 29-year-old Barcelona playmaker faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou after a frustrating start to the 2026/27 season.

Per Jordi Carne, Barcelona will closely monitor de Jong’s progress and involvement until the winter transfer window before taking a call on his future. At the same time, Chelsea will be “keeping an eye” on the Dutchman once he returns from his layoff due to a hamstring issue.

How has Frenkie de Jong fared at Barcelona so far?

Frenkie de Jong has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Barcelona from Ajax in a big-money move in July 2019. While the 29-year-old has been among the most consistent performers for the Blaugrana in the last seven years, fitness issues have blighted him in recent seasons, and he is currently on the sidelines due to another injury.

The Dutch playmaker, who has made 70 appearances for the Netherlands, has featured 300 times for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 20 goals and 31 assists. The former Ajax midfielder’s progress over the years has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Frenkie de Jong has been on Chelsea’s radar for a long time. The continued interest reflects the West London club’s shortcoming in filling Enzo Fernandez’s void when he joined Manchester City in a record deal in the summer transfer window. That has left Xabi Alonso with only four specialist midfielders in his squad.

While Romeo Lavia has been exceptional at the onset of the 2026/27 season, doubts persist over his durability after persistent fitness issues since arriving from Southampton. Meanwhile, Valentin Barco is still adapting to the challenges of playing the Premier League, while Jordan Henderson, at 36, is in the twilight of his career.

Frenkie de Jong has the quality to fill Fernandez’s void, and his output for Barcelona thus far and progressive passing ability can make him the ideal foil to Moises Caicedo and Lavia. With the Dutch midfielder facing an uncertain future at Barcelona, a January move to the Premier League may be on the cards.