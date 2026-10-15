Bologna, Inter Milan, Lazio vying for Federico Chiesa, deal possible

Federico Chiesa is increasingly likely to leave Liverpool and return to Serie A in the January transfer window.

According to a Italian outlet Calciomercato, Bologna, Inter Milan, and Lazio are interested in Federico Chiesa, with the three Serie A clubs monitoring the Liverpool winger’s situation. The update adds that the three Serie A clubs could make a loan bid to sign the player in a mid-season move.

Federico Chiesa and his Liverpool troubles

Federico Chiesa has failed to resurrect his career since joining Liverpool from Juventus in a deal worth £10 million in August 2024. While the 28-year-old winger has enjoyed some bright moments over the last two years, he has barely started any matches for the Merseyside outfit, lacking regular starting opportunities throughout his spell at Anfield despite playing under multiple managers.

Chiesa would have hoped to turn things around after scoring the match-winning goal against Bournemouth in Gameweek 1 of the 2025/26 season. However, he could manage only 726 minutes of game time in 36 outings, chipping in with three goals and three assists. The Italian winger has featured only once this term after struggling with a back injury. Nonetheless, he has retained popularity in the market in recent transfer windows.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Reports from earlier this year suggested that AS Roma led the race to sign the former Juventus winger. However, their fierce local rivals Lazio are now in the battle, with Gennaro Gattuso eager to add more quality to the flanks, particularly on the right flank, where Matteo Cancellieri has struggled and Gustav Isaksen has been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa has been on Inter Milan’s wishlist for an extended period. The Serie A champions have an urgent need of quality attacking depth in the final third. Chiesa represents a credible option for the Nerazzurri, who need to strengthen their offensive options midway through the season after a sluggish start to the UEFA Champions League campaign.

As for Bologna, who also chased him in the summer, Riccardo Orsoloni and Samuel Mbangula are struggling with fitness issues, while Federico Bernardeschi is on the wrong side of 30. So, after loaning Jonathan Rowe to Atalanta, Raffaele Palladino needs an injection of creativity and productivity from the flanks, making Chiesa an intriguing target.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Chiesa could push for a January move away from Liverpool, with the latest update by Calciomercato adding certainty to that. With the Serie A clubs tracking the Italian winger’s situation, a return to his homeland is poised to offer more consistent playing time, with his prospects at Anfield not improving.