Federico Chiesa could push to leave Liverpool in January

Federico Chiesa could push for a move away from Liverpool in the January transfer window if he does not receive regular game time under Andoni Iraola.

According to a report by Football Insider, Federico Chiesa remains in a spot of bother in the early days of the 2026/27 season. The 28-year-old winger is worried about his prospects under Andoni Iraola after his omission from the Merseyside club’s UEFA Champions League squad.

While presently unavailable due to a back injury, Chiesa is losing patience at the club ahead of the winter transfer window. The player has decided that only regular game time will compel him to remain at Anfield until the end of the 2026/27 season, failing which he will push for a January departure.

How has Federico Chiesa fared at Liverpool so far?

Federico Chiesa has experienced a mixed spell since joining Liverpool from Juventus in a deal worth £10 million in August 2024. While the Italian international has shown flashes of brilliance in the last two seasons, he has barely started any matches for the Merseyside outfit, with regular game time eluding him throughout his spell at Anfield.

Chiesa may have felt he could have turned things around at Anfield after scoring the match-winning goal against Bournemouth in Gameweek 1 of the 2025/26 season. However, he could manage only 726 minutes of game time in 36 outings, chipping in with three goals and three assists. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old winger’s stock has remained high in recent transfer windows.

What next?

Reports from earlier this year suggested that AS Roma led the race to sign Federico Chiesa. Intermediaries also offered the player to other Serie A clubs in the final days of the summer transfer window. However, despite widespread speculation surrounding his long-term future, the player decided to remain at Anfield.

The situation has now become concerning after Chiesa found his name out of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League squad for a second successive season. So, even though Andoni Iraola handed him regular outings during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign, he is now concerned about his prospects once he returns from injury.

Chiesa’s stance on his future is understandable, as irregular game time has cost him his international career with Italy. So, returning to familiar surroundings may be the right call for his future as he attempts to resurrect his stuttering fortunes.