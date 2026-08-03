Federico Chiesa increasingly likely to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool are still assessing the balance of their attacking squad under Andoni Iraola, with several wide players linked with moves away during the summer window.

One of the biggest uncertainties has surrounded Federico Chiesa, whose limited role last season encouraged speculation over a possible return to Italy following his £10 million move to Anfield in 2024. The picture now appears to be changing. Rather than pushing for an exit, the 28-year-old is increasingly expected to remain at Anfield and compete for a place under Liverpool’s new manager.

Chiesa had been linked with a number of Serie A clubs after previously representing Fiorentina and Juventus between 2016 and 2024. Atletico Madrid were also credited with an interest, but none of those potential moves developed into an agreement.

Chiesa is keen to impress under Iraola

According to Calciomercato, the Italy international is understood to be keen on proving himself in the Premier League and believes the managerial change could provide a fresh opportunity. Chiesa wants to show Iraola that he can make a meaningful contribution in one of Europe’s most demanding competitions. His pace, direct running and ability to operate from either flank give Liverpool another attacking option as the club prepares for a busy season.

That stance represents a significant shift from earlier in the summer, when a departure appeared increasingly likely. Liverpool signed Chiesa from Juventus for an initial fee of around £10 million, but injuries and competition for places prevented him from establishing himself as a consistent starter during his first season in England. The winger is now prepared to remain patient and fight for a more prominent role rather than immediately seek a return to Serie A.

Liverpool can benefit from experienced depth

Liverpool’s wider transfer activity could still influence the final decision. The Reds have been exploring several expensive attacking additions, while departures elsewhere in the frontline may also alter the available minutes. However, Chiesa’s experience and relatively modest transfer cost mean there is little urgency to sell unless a suitable offer arrives.

Keeping him would give Iraola an established international capable of covering multiple positions without requiring another immediate investment. The transfer window remains open until the end of August, and circumstances can change quickly. At present, though, Chiesa’s preference is to stay, while Liverpool appear increasingly receptive to retaining him for another season.

Keeping the 28-year-old may be the more sensible option for Liverpool. His first campaign was disappointing, but injuries and limited opportunities prevented him from building momentum. Selling him after only one season would also risk losing a proven attacker for a relatively modest return. A full pre-season under Iraola could offer a much fairer assessment of what he can contribute, making his expected stay a reasonable decision for both player and club.