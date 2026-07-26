Atalanta, Bologna, Juventus vying for Federico Chiesa

Three Serie A clubs are circling Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa as the Liverpool winger targets a summer return to Italy, with his future at Anfield remaining uncertain.

Federico Chiesa is attracting growing interest from his homeland after struggling to establish himself in England, and reports in Italy suggest a move back to Serie A is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility amid growing frustrations at Liverpool.

According to Calciomercato, Chiesa has three concrete options should he leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes. Atalanta and Bologna are both monitoring the situation closely, while Juventus have also explored the possibility of bringing their former player back to Turin, although their level of interest appears to have cooled in recent days.

A return to Italy is viewed as an attractive option for both the player and the clubs interested in signing him, especially as he is eager to rediscover the consistency that once made him one of the country’s most exciting attacking talents before he sealed a £10 million move to Liverpool.

Atalanta are believed to be among the strongest contenders. The Bergamo club have built a reputation for reviving players’ careers while consistently competing in the upper reaches of Serie A, and Chiesa’s pace, direct running and versatility across the front line could dovetail with Atalanta’s pressing and transition play.

Reports indicate that La Dea have already been linked with a formal approach as they look to strengthen their squad for the new campaign. Bologna are also in contention. The Rossoblu have shown growing ambition in recent transfer windows and view Chiesa as a marquee addition capable of elevating their attacking options.

Securing a player of his profile would represent another statement of intent as Bologna seek to build on their recent progress. As for Juventus, the Bianconeri have been considering re-signing the Italian international for several months, and he can be a solid addition to Luciano Spalletti’s squad due to his vast Serie A experience and attacking contributions.

Will Chiesa be allowed to move on?

For Liverpool, any decision will depend on the terms presented by interested clubs. Chiesa remains under contract, meaning the Premier League side are in a position to negotiate from a position of strength rather than rush into a sale. Nevertheless, if the winger continues to seek more regular opportunities, a move back to Serie A could prove beneficial for all parties.

With three Italian clubs now circling, the coming weeks are likely to determine where Chiesa’s next chapter will unfold, and which of Atalanta’s ambition, Bologna’s growth, or a Juventus reunion proves decisive.