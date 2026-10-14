Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Daniel Banjaqui

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 18-year-old Portuguese youth international Daniel Banjaqui from SL Benfica next year.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, seven other clubs are also interested in Daniel Banjaqui, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, AS Roma, and Juventus also vying for his signature.

Per 4-4-2, the teenager’s prospective suitors have “gathered information” and established initial contact to discuss a possible move, though “concrete negotiations” have yet to begin. Meanwhile, Banjaqui has a release clause worth €45 million in his contract with SL Benfica, with the Primeira Liga giants demanding at least €35 million to consider his departure.

Who is Daniel Banjaqui?

Daniel Banjaqui is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Lisbon, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Portugal, starting his youth career with Real Formacao before joining SL Benfica in July 2018. The 18-year-old has rapidly risen through the ranks at the Primeira Liga club, and he has already made his senior bow.

The teenage sensation has made six appearances for Benfica thus far, amassing 416 minutes of game time. Three of those outings have come in the ongoing campaign, with Banjaqui accumulating 261 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the Portuguese prodigy’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Daniel Banjaqui makes sense. The Lilywhites are in a spot of bother over Pedro Porro’s long-term future, as he is a target for several high-profile clubs, including Barcelona. Recent reports have claimed that the Catalan giants are ready to launch a bid to sign the Spaniard in January, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner ready to move to Camp Nou.

Porro’s departure will leave Tottenham with Archie Gray as the only recognised right-back in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. However, Banjaqui can be a long-term alternative to the former Leeds United prospect due to his recovery pace and penchant for producing returns in the final third (one goal and five assists in outings for age-group teams and the reserve side).

However, amid stiff competition for the Portuguese defender’s signature, Tottenham will face a tall order to secure his services. A move will be contingent on the North London club’s readiness to pay over €35 million to secure his services.