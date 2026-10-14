Liverpool set to run rule over Gjivai Zechiel in Champions League today

Liverpool observers are set to watch midfield target Gjivai Zechiel in action in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with a January approach potentially on the cards.

Liverpool are preparing to watch Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel in action in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, according to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, with a January approach potentially on the cards. The 22-year-old Dutch midfielder is one of manager Andoni Iraola’s reported targets as the Reds seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the winter transfer window.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is understood to be seeking reinforcements ahead of January, particularly a midfielder who can influence play at both ends, with Feyenoord star Gjivai Zechiel emerging as one of his reported targets.

Zechiel’s ability to play centrally and contribute at both ends of the pitch fits what Iraola is looking for. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with Liverpool alongside several other clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal, but the Merseyside club’s interest appears to be accelerating.

Zechiel came through Feyenoord’s academy, with a loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam enabling him to establish himself in the Eredivisie. Last season, he was a regular for Feyenoord, making 34 league appearances, and has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

With five goals and four assists in eight Eredivisie games, Zechiel is among the best performers in the Netherlands at the moment, which explains why clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring him.

Liverpool set to watch Gjivai Zechiel?

Liverpool observers are expected to watch Zechiel in action when Feyenoord face Como on Wednesday. The report states that the Merseyside club have watched the 22-year-old Dutch midfielder several times already, and this UEFA Champions League clash could provide another opportunity to assess his abilities in a high-level fixture.

Liverpool are interested in some Como players as well, amid recent links with Lucas Da Cunha, who also plays in a similar role to Zechiel. As for the Feyenoord star, Liverpool may view him as someone who could provide a valuable addition to their squad and strengthen their midfield options for the rest of the season.

While primarily a box-to-box midfielder, the Dutchman can also play as a holding midfielder, which may have attracted him to the Merseyside club, as the squad currently lacks such a profile. That could lead to a January approach for the midfielder. With Zechiel under contract until 2029, Feyenoord are expected to demand a significant fee for the midfielder.