Liverpool line up €30 million move to beat Aston Villa, Manchester United to Lucas Da Cunha

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Lucas Da Cunha as they prepare for the possibility of midfield changes.

A report by Fichajes has claimed that the Como midfielder has emerged as a potential target for Andoni Iraola. The Frenchman is also attracting attention from Aston Villa, Manchester United, and several other clubs, setting up an increasingly competitive race for his signature.

Da Cunha has established himself as an important figure in Como’s midfield and recently committed his future to the Serie A club until June 2031. Despite that long-term agreement, his performances have continued to attract interest from England.

Lucas Da Cunha: A versatile option

The 25-year-old’s versatility is understood to be one of the main attractions. Da Cunha can operate as a deeper midfielder or in a more advanced central role, giving Liverpool additional flexibility in the middle of the pitch.

That could become particularly important if Alexis Mac Allister leaves Anfield in a future transfer window. Liverpool would then need another player capable of contributing technically without dramatically changing the balance of their midfield. A fee of around €30 million has been suggested for Da Cunha, although his contract until 2031 gives Como considerable leverage in negotiations.

Liverpool are not alone. Aston Villa and Manchester United have previously made enquiries, while Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth have also monitored the Frenchman’s progress. Italian clubs including Napoli, Roma, and Atalanta are understood to be keeping tabs on him too.

Da Cunha could fit Iraola’s Liverpool blueprint

Liverpool’s interest makes sense stylistically. Iraola’s teams traditionally demand intensity, mobility and intelligent movement from their midfielders, and Da Cunha’s ability to operate between deeper and more advanced positions could give the manager another tactical option. The bigger question is whether Liverpool view him as genuine competition for a starting place or primarily as squad depth.

Da Cunha is the kind of signing Liverpool could find particularly useful if their midfield undergoes another adjustment. The Como skipper does not arrive with the same profile as a marquee superstar, but versatility can become extremely valuable over a long Premier League season. His ability to operate deeper or push forward would give Iraola greater freedom when changing the shape of the side during matches.

There is also an obvious appeal in signing a player who has already adapted to European football rather than gambling on an entirely untested prospect. The €30 million figure, however, deserves scrutiny with Como holding a contract until 2031, Liverpool may find the eventual asking price considerably higher.

Aston Villa and Manchester United could also complicate matters if either decides to move first. Villa’s interest reflects the need to beef up Unai Emery’s midfield options despite signing Joao Gomes. Da Cunha’s versatility adds to his appeal, as he can reprise any role in the middle of the park. As for Manchester United, the Frenchman’s productivity makes him an intriguing option, as they have been over-dependent on Bruno Fernandes.