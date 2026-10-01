Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United keen on Lucas Da Cunha, contact established

Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Manchester United are all keen on acquiring the services of Como skipper Lucas Da Cunha.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa have established contact with Como regarding captain Lucas Da Cunha, as the 25-year-old’s maiden France call-up and international debut elevates his profile among top-flight suitors.

Da Cunha started Monday’s match against Belgium under Zinedine Zidane, a remarkable recognition of his rise at Como. His involvement with Les Bleus has significantly increased his profile, but Premier League clubs had already been monitoring his development closely.

Da Cunha’s sensational rise at Como

Despite all the interest in his services, the Como skipper committed to a new five-year contract that runs until 2031, persuaded by Cesc Fabregas’s development vision. Fabregas was the one who saw the potential in Da Cunha and moved him from his preferred winger and attacking midfield role to a holding midfield role.

The 25-year-old has done wonders since he started operating in deeper roles. The change in position has played a big part in his rise, and some credit certainly goes to the manager.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Aston Villa have all established contact as they look to sign the Como skipper. Serie A clubs have also shown interest, though Da Cunha’s commitment to Como removes immediate pressure on the club to sell. His emergence as a France international is likely to increase his market value.

Da Cunha has made 135 appearances for Como, contributing to 35 goals. Last season was particularly productive, with the midfielder registering 13 goal contributions in 42 appearances while establishing himself in his deeper midfield role.

Premier League trio are after Da Cunha

Despite the new deal, clubs in England could still try to prise him away. Chelsea’s interest is understandable given their need for greater quality and depth in the centre of the pitch following Enzo Fernandez’s departure.

Da Cunha’s ability to control tempo while contributing defensively could appeal as a long-term target. Manchester United, despite strengthening their midfield in the summer, remain interested in the Como captain.

With Manuel Ugarte’s future uncertain, Da Cunha could provide another option capable of dictating play from a deeper position. Aston Villa, having added Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka, could still pursue additional quality as Unai Emery prefers having versatile options like Da Cunha at his disposal.