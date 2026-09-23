Chelsea accelerating Gjivai Zechiel move, face Aston Villa, Liverpool battle

Chelsea to face stiff competition from rivals Aston Villa and Liverpool in their pursuit of Feyenoord midfield sensation Gjivai Zechiel.

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel as they assess midfield options for 2027. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the 22-year-old has already produced five goals and four assists in his opening seven league matches, putting him firmly on the radar of the London club. However, they face competition from Aston Villa and Liverpool for the Dutchman.

Zechiel has caught the eye of a number of top clubs following his spectacular start to the season. Chelsea’s search for midfield reinforcements has intensified since Enzo Fernandez left for Manchester City on deadline day. The Blues failed to bring in a replacement before the window closed, despite making a late attempt to sign Lamine Camara.

Zechiel has now joined the list of options being assessed. He had an impressive loan spell at Utrecht last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists during his time away from Feyenoord, which convinced the Dutch club that he was ready to take on a more prominent role.

The midfielder has responded to that opportunity with nine goal contributions in just seven league appearances this term. His performances have also earned him a place in Xavi’s latest Netherlands squad, marking another important step in his development.

Zechiel’s versatility, able to operate as a deeper midfielder or playmaker, appeals to Chelsea. His ability to make late runs into the penalty area has been particularly noticeable, with his five league goals underlining his attacking contribution.

Chelsea will have to battle rivals to sign Zechiel

Chelsea are not the only Premier League club monitoring Zechiel’s progress. Aston Villa have also tracked his development despite strengthening their midfield with Joao Gomes and Leon Goretzka during the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have sent scouts to watch Zechiel as they assess their own midfield requirements for 2027. The Reds opted against signing a direct replacement for Curtis Jones, but may pursue a midfielder if squad depth requires it. Alexis Mac Allister’s uncertain future could also influence Liverpool’s plans, potentially creating space for a versatile player such as Zechiel.

Feyenoord will naturally be reluctant to lose a midfielder they have only recently promoted into a major role. However, his rapid development and growing international profile could make it increasingly difficult to keep Premier League clubs away.