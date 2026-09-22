Arsenal, Chelsea closely monitoring Gjivai Zechiel, price revealed

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Gjivai Zechiel closely ahead of the January window, with a possible approach likely as Feyenoord’s 22-year-old star impresses.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the suitors for Gjivai Zechiel ahead of the January transfer window. The two London giants are monitoring the midfielder closely, with the possibility of a winter approach, while Feyenoord’s valuation of the 22-year-old remains unclear.

Gjivai Zechiel might not be a player widely known or on the radar of big clubs during the summer window. However, the midfielder has caught attention following a blistering start to the season with Feyenoord, where he has five goals and four assists in seven league games.

While form in the Eredivisie is always taken with a pinch of salt, the overall idea of signing the midfielder for some of the big London clubs is now becoming a possibility. Arsenal and Chelsea are among those closely monitoring his situation at Feyenoord, and a winter-window approach looks very likely, according to the report.

Feyenoord are not clear on the valuation they have placed on Zechiel, but the report does suggest a possible €30 million range for the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether the Eredivisie side are ready to consider offers in that bracket.

Why Arsenal and Chelsea want Gjivai Zechiel

Chelsea need midfield reinforcement following the deadline-day fiasco that left them short of options. They had a deal in place for Lamine Camara before AS Monaco reportedly pulled the plug, and they are expected to target the midfielder again ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Camara, which could force the Blues to seek alternatives, with Zechiel one of the names now being mentioned. The upside for the player is a major factor in Chelsea considering a possible approach for the Feyenoord star, and Chelsea could accommodate a €30 million outlay.

Arsenal have also considered signing a midfielder with decent first-team experience rather than someone who is already a fully established starter. There are links to Sturm Graz star Luca Weinhandl among others, and now Zechiel could be seen as a similar option.

The Gunners have one of the most formidable midfield setups on the continent, and adding another player in that position would point toward a future development plan. Arsenal remain linked with Zechiel ahead of January, though Arteta has not signalled urgent interest in a move for the player, especially when an attacker is desperately needed for the team.