Arsenal, Aston Villa seriously pursuing Luca Weinhandl

Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the leading clubs in the race to sign Sturm Graz midfield talent Luca Weinhandl.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Aston Villa are seriously pursuing the £17 million-rated Austrian midfield wonderkid. The Sturm Graz midfielder is already gaining considerable first-team experience, with his valuation reportedly being discussed ahead of the January transfer window.

Premier League clubs are constantly looking for young talents who could fit their systems, particularly players who are already making an impact at senior level. Austrian midfielder Luca Weinhandl is one such prospect. He has established himself as a regular for Sturm Graz, making 25 appearances across all competitions, including several Champions League qualifying matches.

Weinhandl primarily operates as a central midfielder but is also capable of playing in wider positions, depending on the system and tactical demands. His ability and potential have attracted considerable attention, with several Premier League clubs monitoring him ahead of January.

Arsenal and Aston Villa competing

Weinhandl could become a serious option for either Arsenal or Aston Villa during the January transfer window. Aston Villa may consider adding another young talent to their squad after signing Swiss prospect Johan Manzambi during the summer.

However, they face competition from Arsenal, who have become increasingly active in the youth market. The Gunners recently reached an agreement to sign Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili and are continuing to identify players who fit their long-term plans.

Weinhandl is viewed as a player who could be closer to first-team football than academy-level development, which makes him an appealing target for both clubs. Sturm Graz believe they have a valuable prospect on their hands and will want to maximise his market value.

The report suggests that a fee of around £17 million could be required to sign the Austrian midfielder. The price point may not resemble a huge turning point for the English clubs, but there could be room for negotiations with the Austrian giants.

There are currently no advanced negotiations taking place, but the situation could accelerate in the coming months. Arsenal are serious contenders, while Aston Villa’s potential offer of regular first-team football could prove decisive if the midfielder becomes available in January.